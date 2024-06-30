Lakers Pursuing Trade For Jerami Grant, per Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly looking to make quite a splash early in the offseason.
Lakers insider Anthony Irwin is reporting the team is in talks with the Portland Trail Blazers about a trade for Jerami Grant. Irwin tweeted, "I'm told the Lakers and Trail Blazers have been in consistent talks on a deal for Jerami Grant. I wouldn't call it particularly imminent but the sides have definitely been active most of the day."
Grant would be a huge upgrade for LA's roster as he's coming off an excellent season. A floor-spacing wing with size, the 30-year-old averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.9 minutes per game for Portland. He hit a career-high 40.2% from three-point range as well. It was arguably the best season of his career. He has become an elite shooter, which is just what the Lakers need around James and Anthony Davis.
The issue here is making the money work. Grant just finished the first season of a five-year, $160 million deal he signed last offseason. He's due $29.8 million this season, $32 million in 2025-26, $34.2 million in 2026-27 and holds a player option for $36.4 million for the 2027-28 campaign. He's expensive.
To make a trade happen, the Lakers would likely have to send back some combination of Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell and Gabe Vincent, plus draft picks, in return. They also have young players like Jalen Hood-Schifino and restricted free agent Max Christie who could interest the Blazers.
Talks don't appear to be too far along, but adding Grant, then using the mid-level exception on an impact free agent should be enough to get James to take the pay cut he has promised.
The Lakers are trying to remake themselves into a Western Conference contender in James's final few seasons. They've hired a new head coach in JJ Redick, drafted an impact player in Dalton Knecht and appear to be pursuing some big time moves.