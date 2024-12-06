Lakers Rookie Signed to Steph Curry’s Brand After Emotional Meeting With Hero
Way back on Oct. 18, Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari provided NBA fans with the feel-good moment of the preseason.
In a blowout 132–74 Lakers loss to the Golden State Warriors, Olivari scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds. After the game, Olivari met Warriors guard Stephen Curry—an encounter that left Olivari, who grew up idolizing Curry, moved to tears.
Now, it appears Olivari's candor has come around for a thrilling, heartwarming finale. On Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Rice and Xavier product has signed a shoe endorsement deal with Curry Brand.
Olivari has played in five games for the G-League's South Bay Lakers this season, averaging 21.4 points per game over a five-game span.
"I don't even know what to say, man," Olivari said after meeting Curry. "That's my favorite player ever. The first thing he told me was, 'I'm a big fan of your game.' And truth be told, I'm a big fan of him."
With their reported new partnership, it would appear Curry and Olivari haven't seen the last of each other just yet.