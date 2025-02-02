Lakers Reportedly Weren't the Only Team Approached by Mavs About a Luka Doncic Trade
Luka Doncic became a Los Angeles Laker overnight in the most shocking trade in recent memory. There was virtually no buzz that Doncic was remotely available. The Dallas Mavericks' decision makers had made up their minds, though. They were out of the Luka Doncic business.
Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison immediately made a strong statement through ESPN after he exchanged his superstar for one of the Lakers' in Anthony Davis.
“I believe defense wins championships,” Harrison said via ESPN's Tim MacMahon as Doncic isn't exactly known for his defensive skillset. Harrison also noted that Dallas had "major concerns" about Doncic's conditioning and the looming commitment of another supermax extension this summer.
A big question still stood though, amid the Mavericks' reservations: Why didn't they shop their star, who'd surely return a ginormous trade package, a bit longer?
According to a new report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Mavericks did actually offer Doncic to at least one other team besides the Lakers.
"The Mavericks were greatly concerned with Doncic’s durability — or lack thereof — and convinced his approach to the game would continue to be a problem in the years to come," Amick wrote. "Yet while there was no shortage of teams shocked that the Mavericks didn’t broadcast their willingness to move Doncic, league sources say there was at least one team besides the Lakers that was approached by Dallas nearly two weeks ago about the prospect of swapping Doncic for another star.
"That bid was turned down, but the message sent in the process had been clear: There was trouble brewing in Dallas. And the Lakers, in the end, were the ones who reaped the benefits."
Harrison and the Mavericks clearly took a targeted approach in their trade discussions. They offered Doncic to the Lakers because they wanted Davis. Harrison told MacMahon he believes getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset "gives us a better chance."
With the Mavs offering Dončić to at least one other team, presumedly they looked for a similar player in return.