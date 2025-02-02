Mavericks GM Explained League-Altering Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis Trade
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison shook up the NBA and stunned the basketball world by trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anthony Davis is headed to Dallas as the other main piece in one of the most league-altering deals in NBA history. In full, the Lakers received Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris while the Mavericks got Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick from the Lakers. The Utah Jazz were also in the deal. They received Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers (via LAL)and another 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.
The reason behind the Mavericks' willingness to trade 25-year-old Dončić was the immediate question once the deal came out of the shadows. Harrison provided some direct color after the trade, while possibly taking a slight jab at Dončić.
“I believe that defense wins championships,” Harrison said to ESPN via Tim MacMahon. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”
Davis is certainly a defensive upgrade compared to Dončić, although defense isn't exactly why you employ Dončić. MacMahon also noted that Dallas had reservations about centering their team around their now-former superstar.
"The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Dončić due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer," MacMahon posted on X.
Out of nowhere, Dončić is a Laker and Davis is a Maverick in the most stunning trade in recent memory.