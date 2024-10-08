SI

Lakers Reveal First-Ever City Edition Court to Be Introduced During 2024-25 Season

Los Angeles gets its first alternate court.

Liam McKeone

Lakers court
Lakers court / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 NBA season will be a landmark one for the Los Angeles Lakers. There's that whole LeBron James playing with his son thing, of course. But the team also will enjoy its first-ever City Edition court.

The Lakers have not had an alternate court in the years since Nike introduced the City Edition concept to its NBA designs. Which may have had something to do with the fact that the organization shared Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Clippers, who now have their own home court in Inglewood. So for this year Nike and the NBA teamed up to create an alternate court for the Lakers to pair with the new City Edition uniforms for the upcoming season.

Here's the first look:

And the jerseys that will match the court:

A pretty cool new look for the purple and gold.

