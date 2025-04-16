Lakers Had Special Role for Bronny James As They Prep for Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James may not see a lot of time on the floor in his team's first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves—but that doesn't mean he can't have an impact on his team's fortunes.
On Wednesday, Lakers coach JJ Redick—per ESPN's Dave McMenamin—singled out James and fellow Los Angeles guard Shake Milton for playing Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards in practice.
James and Milton's joint portrayal of the Minnesota star underlines the daunting task the Lakers have ahead of them. Edwards is a 21.8 point-per-game scorer in 17 games against Los Angeles lifetime—2.1 off his career average, but still a difference-making number.
In 2025, Edwards averaged a career-high 27.6 points per game. Notably, he fashioned himself into one of the league's most prolific three-point shooters, taking 10.3 such shots per game.
Game 1 between James's Lakers and the Timberwolves is scheduled for Saturday evening in Los Angeles.