Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Chose Jersey Number Based Off His Nickname
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht wore No. 5 in his two years with Northern Colorado from 2021 to '23. In his breakout season with Tennessee in 2024, he donned No. 3.
As he begins the first chapter of his professional career with the Lakers, Knecht using his nickname to split the difference. The reigning SEC Player of the Year described his numerical logic to reporters when Los Angeles introduced him Tuesday.
"I knew eventually I probably would have to run into No. 4," Knecht said. "Three's been my number my whole life—but 3, (forward Anthony Davis) got it, so why not do 'Knecht Four?' Why not?"
The pronunciation of Knecht's name makes his nickname a pun on Connect Four, the classic Milton Bradley game.
Knecht, who the Lakers drafted alongside guard Bronny James, will be the 15th Los Angeles player to wear No. 4—a number most closely associated in Tinseltown with longtime guard Byron Scott.