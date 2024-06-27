Lakers Select Bronny James With No. 55 Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
The wait is over—Bronny James has found his new basketball home. The 19-year-old USC product was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round with the No. 55 pick of the 2024 NBA draft.
LeBron James's dream of playing in the NBA at the same time as his son will come true after all. And now, they get to do so on the same team.
A consensus four-star recruit out of high school, James's college career was sidetracked when he suffered cardiac arrest in July 2023. It was revealed he had a congenital heart defect that caused the incident. After being medically cleared, he finally made his debut for USC on Dec. 10.
James finished his freshman season having played in 25 games (six starts) and averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. His season was a struggle as USC limped to a 15–18 record despite its loaded roster. As was long expected, he declared for the NBA draft on April 5.
Many questioned James's readiness for the next level when he declared. At 6'2" he can play both guard spots and earns high marks for his basketball IQ. He only worked out for two teams, the Phoenix Suns and Lakers despite reported interest from other teams.