Lakers Showing Interest in Trade for Utah Jazz Leading Scorer
The Los Angeles Lakers' top priority this offseason will be finding a center or frontcourt player who can play alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. The Utah Jazz might have the answer to their needs.
As L.A. canvases the NBA for an option up front, Jazz forward John Collins has become a legitimate candidate. During an episode of the Locked On Jazz podcast, the Salt Lake City Tribune's Andy Larsen discussed the Lakers' interest in Collins.
"The Lakers-John Collins I think has been a conversation that’s been had," Larsen said. "The Warriors were interested for a second at the trade deadline, then they got Jimmy Butler. I think, just contract-wise, that doesn’t work out anymore. I think he had a productive enough season last year that there should be interest in the league somewhere for him. I don’t expect the Jazz to get value back necessarily in those deals, though."
If the Jazz don't expect much value back for Collins, that could be a deal that works out great for the Lakers. He's set to make $26.58 million for the 2025-26 season after opting-in to his player option. It is the final season of a five-year, $125 million deal he agreed to as a member of the Atlanta Hawks in 2021.
Collins averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season. An inside-out threat, Collins shot 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range, but only played in 40 games due to persistent injury issues.
The Lakers have also been tied to Jazz center Walker Kessler but it would take far more in return to pry him loose. Collins could be an excellent buy-low candidate.