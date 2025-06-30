Lakers Add Young Forward From Division Rival on Two-Year Deal
In order to get a bit younger, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly turning to a free-agent forward from a division rival.
The Lakers are signing forward Jake LaRavia to a two-year contract worth $12 million, according to a Monday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN. LaRavia, 23, averaged 6.9 points in 66 games with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings in 2025.
LaRavia played two collegiate seasons at Indiana State and one at Wake Forest. He made All-Missouri Valley in 2021 and All-ACC in 2022, and the Minnesota Timberwolves took the Pasadena, Calif., native 19th in the '22 NBA draft.
In his second season, 2024, he averaged 10.8 points over the course of 35 games. That did not prevent the Grizzlies from dealing him to the Kings in a three-team trade on Feb. 6.
With Sacramento, LaRavia scored in double figures in five of his last seven games.