Lakers Superstar Anthony Davis to Miss At Least One Week Due to Injury
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will miss at least a week's worth of games with an injury he suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced on Wednesday.
Davis left Tuesday night's loss to Philly early with what the Lakers are calling an "abdominal muscle strain." His absence was felt immediately as LeBron James and Co. were run off the floor by the Sixers after Davis was sidelined, ultimately losing 118-104.
"Lakers forward Anthony Davis underwent an MRI today that confirmed an abdominal muscle strain," the statement read. "The injury occurred in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game at Philadelphia. Davis will return to Los Angeles today and be re-evaluated in approximately one week."
It is a significant blow for Los Angeles. Davis has been the best player on the floor for much of this season, averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds to pair with 2.1 blocks per game. He's in the running for Defensive Player of the Year and the case can be made this may be his best all-around season as a professional.
This will represent the first significant stretch of time Davis will miss this season due to injury. The Lakers will have to make do without him for at least the next three games; the first comes on Thursday against the Washington Wizards.