Lakers Trade Deadline Plans Getting Clearer According to Latest Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have made one big trade but it appears they're not done yet.
According to The Athletic, the Lakers are still active in trade discussions around the league as the trade deadline approaches. Despite extensive talks, it remains unlikely that they'll go all-in to win now or tear the team down.
From the report:
The logic is that when examining the crop of players expected to be available at the deadline, there is no panacea for the Lakers. They have three notable needs they have to address to become a contender: better two-way wings, especially defensively, a better backup center, capable of protecting the rim and rebounding, and another ballhandler and playmaker to help James and Austin Reaves when one is off the floor.
The rest of the league seems to believe the Lakers will prioritize adding another big man to assist Anthony Davis, or a ballhandler to take the pressure off of James and Reaves.
Los Angeles addressed one need by adding Dorian Finney-Smith in late December. The 31-year-old wing has lived up to his billing by playing excellent defense and hitting shots from deep. However, his three-point percentage has dropped from 43.5% before the trade to 36.0% after.
The Lakers are currently 22-18 and sit sixth in the Western Conference playoff race. The good news is that outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder, every team in the conference looks beatable, so a postseason run is not far-fetched.
It's possible with a few smaller upgrades, the Lakers could make a deep postseason run. Those are the kind of deals rivals are expecting them to make.