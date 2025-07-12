LaMelo Ball Did Not Show Up to Summer League Dressed For the Las Vegas Weather
The Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz met in a Summer League game in Las Vegas on Friday. It wasn't quite the hot ticket that the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were on Thursday when forward Cooper Flagg made his debut, but at least one star showed up to watch the game—Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
Ball showed up with the game already in progress but quickly drew everyone's attention with the incredibly bright pink ensemble he was sporting as he took his seat courtside to watch his new teammates play.
While the pink 'fit may have been a nod to some new shoes, the choice to go with pants and a matching jacket today is worth wondering about Ball's decision making.
Around 4:30pm PDT when Ball rolled into the arena the temperature outside was approximately 109 degrees, meaning the air conditioning inside the Thomas & Mack Center must have been absolutely cranking for Ball to be comfortable in that outfit.
We know how important fashion is to professional athletes, but at some point you have to just give up and dress for the weather.