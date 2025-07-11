SI

Cooper Flagg’s First Summer League Dunk Was a Legitimate Poster

Stephen Douglas

Cooper Flagg soars for the dunk against the Lakers in NBA Summer League.
Cooper Flagg soars for the dunk against the Lakers in NBA Summer League. / Photo by David Dow / NBAE via Getty Images
Cooper Flagg made an immediate impression in his NBA Summer League debut. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft threw down a poster dunk a few minutes into his first game in Las Vegas.

That's not hyperbole. Look at this picture of Flagg taking off about to throw it down with one hand in traffic. Presumably young children in Dallas have walls in their bedrooms that need posters of their favorite players and this image of Flagg's first dunk could certainly fit the bill.

You've got a guy flying through the air while two helpless defenders watch with a look on their faces that says coach isn't going to like this.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg throws down his first dunk of the summer and it’s a poster. / Photo by David Dow / NBAE via Getty Images

Other than this dunk, Flagg hasn't exactly lit it up in his debut, but he showed some flashes and the dunk on its own was worth the incredibly high price of admission.

What more could you ask for? Maybe just a poster.

