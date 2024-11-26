SI

LaMelo Ball’s Ridiculous Step-Back Three-Pointer Had Fans Making So Many Jokes

Ball hit one of the most ridiculous shots of the NBA season so far.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball had NBA fans going crazy on social media after cashing one of the most ridiculous shots of the season to date.
The Charlotte Hornets fell to 6-11 on the young NBA season with a 95-84 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

As usual, Hornets star LaMelo Ball showed out in spite of a poor performance from his running mates. Ball scored 44 points while adding nine rebounds and seven assists in the defeat.

Ball also made one of the most ridiculous shots of the NBA season, which had fans making plenty of jokes on social media. Ball took the ball at the top of the key, dribbled to his left, crossed over back towards the top of the key and took a one-legged step-back jumper that would make folks at the YMCA proud.

Except unlike those amateur players at the Y, Ball made the shot. Which left the arena, as well as fans on social media, totally baffled. What looked like a bad shot was simply just another three for Ball, who made four of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc on Monday.

Here's a clip of the shot:

And here are some of the best reactions to said shot, which set social media ablaze.

