LaMelo Ball Sued for Allegedly Driving Over Foot of Young Hornets Fan
After a largely lost season due to injury, things have gone from bad to worse for Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.
A mother is suing Ball, accusing the 2021 Rookie of the Year of running over her son's foot with his car when he asked for an autograph at a team event on Oct. 7. Tamaria McRae discussed her lawsuit against both Ball and the Hornets with WSOC-TV in Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.
"(Angell Joseph, my son) was like, ‘LaMelo, I love you. I love you, sign my ... give me your autograph. Can you sign it for me?’" McRae said. “I just seen my son kind of go down and I thought maybe he had dropped something."
Per McRae, it took Angell months to recover both physically and mentally.
“This is his hero, his idol, and he got run over by him,” family lawyer Cameron DeBrun said.
Ball played just 22 games for Charlotte this year, averaging 23.9 points per game; neither he nor the team provided comment to WSOC before the story ran.