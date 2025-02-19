Lavar Ball Has Right Foot Amputated Following 'Serious' Medical Issue
LaVar Ball—father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo and rapper LiAngelo—recently had his right foot amputated following a "serious medical issue", according to a recent report from TMZ.
"We're told the Ball family patriarch underwent a recent procedure to have his right foot removed," the tabloid wrote in a story on Wednesday. "But despite it all, he is in great spirits and doing well."
TMZ has since shared a photo of the 57-year-old, with a smile on his face, following the procedure:
Ball burst onto the scene alongside his basketball-playing sons around 2016, sporting his bombastic attitude. He often made headlines by saying he could beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, his oldest son Lonzo was better than Stephen Curry, and that the then-Los Angeles Lakers coaches "don't know how to coach [him]."
While their father has taken a backseat over the last few years, the Ball brothers have gone on to have success both on the basketball court and off. Lonzo recently returned to the hardwood following a multi-year recovery from a knee ailment, LaMelo was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NBA draft and received an All-Star nod in '22, and Gelo has turned himself into a successful rapper—performing his hit song "Tweaker" at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.