Leaked LeBron James Video Has Him Saying When Wife Wants Him to Retire
LeBron James will play his 23rd NBA season at 40 years old after picking up his contract option with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday ahead of free agency. It locks James into a $52.6 million salary for the 2025-26 season and ensures fans will enjoy The King for at least one more year.
How much longer after that, though, is very much up in the air. And a new leaked video reveals there are important people in James's life who want him to retire soon. Like his wife, Savannah.
According to ESPN, James was overheard in a viral video from earlier this week during a dinner in New York City saying Savannah James would prefer he retire in the next year.
"She wants me to f---ing retire in the next year or so," James can be heard saying.
At this stage in his career James has made it clear he's taking it year by year and his priorities are to win while also playing with his son, Bronny, the Lakers' second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. His decision to opt into his player option obviously shows he's going to play this upcoming season, but without an extension he won't be under contract at this time next year. At that point it is anybody's guess as to what will happen.
From the sounds of it his wife would prefer he hang up the sneakers sooner rather than later.