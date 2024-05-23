LeBron James Advocates for Change to NBA's Challenge Rule
As currently constructed, there's a distinguishing factor that some might describe as a flaw in the NBA's rulebook as it pertains to challenges. The rule (officially known as the "Coach's Challenge") allows teams up to two challenges per game. Both teams start with one challenge, and if they successfully challenge a call, they earn a second challenge.
The "problem," as some see it, is that the second challenge is all teams get, even if they are successful both times. LeBron James was one—along with plenty of fans—to call the rule out on Wednesday night as he watched Game 1 of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
He called for the rule to be changed in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
James's post followed Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd challenging and successfully overturning two on-court decisions from the referees in the third quarter. As the rules are stated, despite using both challenges flawlessly, the Mavericks would go into the fourth quarter with no possibility of using another challenge the rest of the game.
On the surface, it does appear as if the Mavericks are having to pay for officiating mistakes in some fashion.
The rule has been changed, and most would agree, improved, in recent years. The second challenge did not exist before this season, and it was added largely in response to the very dilemma the Mavericks were up against in Game 1: Burning through challenges too early or holding back on using them until the end of games.
Now, two doesn't seem to be enough either.
In the end, challenges are a resource, much like player minutes and timeouts. While it may feel unfair that a coach uses them early and isn't rewarded if they use both in quick succession, it's ultimately entirely up to the coach's discretion as far as how they choose to expend the resource.
Still, LeBron's vocal outcry for a change to the rule is going to grab attention.
Lack of late game challenges aside, the Mavericks won Game 1, 108–105.