LeBron James’s Agent Preaches Caution for Lakers Star After Groin Injury
LeBron James's agent Rich Paul is preaching caution when it comes to his client's groin injury.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who sustained the groin strain during the club's 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, is expected to miss one-to-two weeks with the injury. Paul, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, suggested that James knows his body better than any sources putting a concrete timetable on his return. But the Lakers star's agent also made it clear that his client will have to manage the injury "properly."
"Well I think you have to manage it. Obviously you see reports that are out there and you were able to pay attention to LeBron in terms of his postgame interview," Paul said. "He knows his body better than anybody. So, we kind of have to follow him there but, look, he's played a lot of basketball."
"All these guys, we forget the Olympics, they're playing across our league. So there's been a lot of basketball played. For the older guys who have this type of injury, you have to manage it properly."
Paul later added that he wouldn't "put a timetable" on when James could return.
James, in contrast to reports that emerged after Saturday's game, struck an optimistic tone when it came to a timetable.
"Not much concern," James said after the loss to the Celtics. "Obviously, I’m day-to-day. I’ll look at it each day and see if it gets better, and take the proper measures to see what I need to do moving forward."
James, who suffered a groin strain on Christmas Day back in 2018 and ended up missing 17 games, also stressed that this groin injury is "not as bad as that."
James, 40, is averaging 25.0 points, 8.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 38.4 percent from the three-point line in 58 games played this season. The Lakers (40-23) are currently third in the Western Conference as they prepare for games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets on Thursday and Friday, respectively.