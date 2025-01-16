LeBron James Shared Such an Awesome Moment With Young Lakers Fan Sitting Court-Side
During a stoppage of play in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-108 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, a young Lakers fan, donning a LeBron James jersey, was overcome with emotions as the larger-than-life NBA superstar, who was right in front of her court-side seats at Crypto.com Arena, waved to her.
After the game, James, as he was heading towards the Lakers locker room, stopped and shared a moment with the young girl that she'll never forget. James took one of his wristbands off his wrist and gave it to the fan, then posed for a picture with her and another member of her family.
While speaking to reporters, James was asked about the heartwarming moment. The Lakers superstar said that a family friend sent him the video clip of the girl's reaction to his wave to her, and after watching the video, was determined to go the extra mile for the young fan.
"I made sure that I went over and chopped it up with her after the game," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Gave her one of my 'I Promise' [James's school supported by his foundation] wristbands. Took a picture with her ... I believe that was her sister as well ... I think it will be something that hopefully she will never forget.
"And I'm happy to be a part of her life now and that small little moment is such a bigger moment now. And hopefully she brags about it in school," James quipped.