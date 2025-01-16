SI

LeBron James Shared Such an Awesome Moment With Young Lakers Fan Sitting Court-Side

This is what it's all about.

Tim Capurso

James poses for a photo with a young Lakers fan after Wednesday's game.
James poses for a photo with a young Lakers fan after Wednesday's game. / Screengrab Twitter @BleacherReport
In this story:

During a stoppage of play in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-108 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, a young Lakers fan, donning a LeBron James jersey, was overcome with emotions as the larger-than-life NBA superstar, who was right in front of her court-side seats at Crypto.com Arena, waved to her.

After the game, James, as he was heading towards the Lakers locker room, stopped and shared a moment with the young girl that she'll never forget. James took one of his wristbands off his wrist and gave it to the fan, then posed for a picture with her and another member of her family.

While speaking to reporters, James was asked about the heartwarming moment. The Lakers superstar said that a family friend sent him the video clip of the girl's reaction to his wave to her, and after watching the video, was determined to go the extra mile for the young fan.

"I made sure that I went over and chopped it up with her after the game," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Gave her one of my 'I Promise' [James's school supported by his foundation] wristbands. Took a picture with her ... I believe that was her sister as well ... I think it will be something that hopefully she will never forget.

"And I'm happy to be a part of her life now and that small little moment is such a bigger moment now. And hopefully she brags about it in school," James quipped.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NBA