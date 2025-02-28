LeBron James Took Blunt Shot at NBA Media for Negative Coverage of the Game
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday thanks to a vintage performance by LeBron James, who put up 33 points to help lift the Lakers to their fourth straight win.
Among some of the game’s cool highlights, James connected with new teammate Luka Doncic for a sweet full-court dime, with the star duo looking pretty dangerous in L.A. just a handful of games into Doncic’s Lakers’ tenure.
James was asked postgame about another rising star in Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, who recently made headlines over the NBA’s next face of the league conversation.
James gave his honest take on Edwards potentially taking that crown:
“Ant already said he don’t want it,” James told reporters. “Ant said he ain’t trying to deal with that s---. Channing Frye said it the other day, I mean it’s unfortunate but like, ‘Why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s--- on everybody?’
“When you have that responsibility that’s just weird. It’s weird energy.”
During NBA All-Star Weekend earlier this month, Edwards, who ordinarily has never lacked confidence, brushed off the “face of the league” talk. When asked if he wanted to be the face of the league, Edwards surprisingly said, “Not really, that’s what they got Wemby for.”
With the likes of James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant still hooping in the NBA, it’ll still be a few years before the next “it” player is asked to step up. And from James’s point of view, the old guard may be doing them a favor.