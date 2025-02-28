Luka Doncic Drops Unbelievable Full-Court Dime to LeBron James in Lakers-Timberwolves
The Luka Doncic-LeBron James pairing in Los Angeles is all going according to plan.
In the first quarter of the Lakers' contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, the duo connected on an awesome, full-court assist that ended in a LeBron bucket.
Take a look:
It looks like they've been playing together for years.
Since trading for Doncic on February 2nd, the Lakers are not only 7–2—but are also currently riding a three-game win streak against the Portland Trailblazers, Denver Nuggets and Luka's former team in the Mavericks.
Meanwhile, Dallas is just 6–5. Sorry, Nico Harrison.
Los Angeles is carrying a near-20-point lead over Minnesota as the second half approaches. They're currently in line for the 5th seed in the NBA's Western Conference.