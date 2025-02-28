SI

Luka Doncic Drops Unbelievable Full-Court Dime to LeBron James in Lakers-Timberwolves

L.A.'s new duo is off to a red-hot start.

Mike Kadlick

James and Doncic have connected almost instantly.
James and Doncic have connected almost instantly.
The Luka Doncic-LeBron James pairing in Los Angeles is all going according to plan.

In the first quarter of the Lakers' contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, the duo connected on an awesome, full-court assist that ended in a LeBron bucket.

Take a look:

It looks like they've been playing together for years.

Since trading for Doncic on February 2nd, the Lakers are not only 7–2—but are also currently riding a three-game win streak against the Portland Trailblazers, Denver Nuggets and Luka's former team in the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Dallas is just 6–5. Sorry, Nico Harrison.

Los Angeles is carrying a near-20-point lead over Minnesota as the second half approaches. They're currently in line for the 5th seed in the NBA's Western Conference.

Mike Kadlick
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

