LeBron James Makes Bold Claim About Kyrie Irving Ahead of NBA Finals
The Dallas Mavericks are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011 thanks largely to the play of Kyrie Irving, who has come up huge during their playoff run.
LeBron James, who won a championship with Irving back in 2016 whey they were on the Cleveland Cavaliers, weighed in on Irving's play during the latest episode of his podcast, Mind the Game. James has been in awe of what he's seen from Irving and heaped some incredible praise on the veteran guard:
"He’s the most gifted player the NBA has ever seen," James said of Irving. "He has the best gifts I’ve ever seen of any NBA player. I’ve never seen a guy in my NBA life who feels better at times shooting with his off hand than his primary hand. If Kyrie’s off in a game with his right hand he will literally go exclusively with his left hand. I’ve never seen anything like that."
That's a pretty bold claim coming from arguably one of the two best players to ever play the game. That part of the conversation starts at the 2:05 mark of this video below, but the whole thing is worth a watch, as James breaks down what makes Irving so good:
Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Mavs and Celtics is Thursday night in Boston.