NBA Fans Loved LeBron James Rocking Bold Fit Before Lakers-Warriors Clash

LeBron repped Akron on his way to play the Warriors Thursday.

Blake Silverman

Lakers forward James arrives in custom overalls before a game against the Golden State Warriors
Lakers forward James arrives in custom overalls before a game against the Golden State Warriors / Screengrab via @NBA on X/Twitter
LeBron James looked locked in as he arrived to Crypto.com Arena ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night, but his pregame fit stole the show. The 40-year-old star rocked overalls with his hometown "Akron" studded across the stomach, on top of a black hoodie and big sunglasses.

The Lakers are two games ahead of the Warriors for the Western Conference's No. 3 seed in the upcoming NBA playoffs. The Denver Nuggets are tied with the Lakers for the three-seed as well, leaving the Lakers-Warriors game Thursday with playoff-position implications.

James's overalls sparked conversation across social media when the NBA posted a video of his pregame arrival followed by clips of his warmup routine:

And the NBA world had plenty to say about the fit:

James even posted video of his ride to the stadium on his Instagram story, in which he got hyped up to play Steph Curry and the Warriors:

The Lakers (46–29) and Warriors (44–31) tip off at 10 p.m. ET Thursday night on TNT.

