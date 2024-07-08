LeBron James Gave NSFW Answer on How Bronny Deals With Criticism
Amid the ongoing noise surrounding Bronny James’s entrance in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently gave a revealing response about his son’s mindset as a rookie.
Bronny, who suited up for the Lakers for the first time over the weekend, finished with just four points, two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes in his first Summer League game.
In the wake of Bronny’s disappointing stat line, LeBron gave an illuminating answer on how his eldest son and newest teammate handles the ever-present criticism.
“I don’t know if people really understand Bronny,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He doesn’t care. I actually cared a little bit when I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career, I let it get to me. Bronny doesn’t give a f---.”
“Bronny plays, he works his tail off,” James continued. “When he’s done, he goes home and plays his video games. He does not care about nobody. He doesn’t even listen to that stuff. He’s like the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something.”
Bronny, 19, was drafted with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the NBA draft. The USC product is aiming to make NBA history with his father by becoming the first father-son duo in the league to team up on the court.
James, who is entering his 22nd season this fall, recently solidified his short-term future in Los Angeles by signing a two-year, $104 million max contract extension with a player option for the second season.