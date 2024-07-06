SI

Shooting Woes Spoil Bronny James's Summer League Debut in Lakers Loss

Jul 6, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings guard Dane Goodwin (33) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James struggled to find his footing offensively as the Lakers fell to the Sacramento Kings 108–94 in NBA Summer League action on Saturday afternoon.

James scored four points and made just two of his nine field goal attempts in his much-anticipated NBA debut, while adding two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He was tied for a team-worst -15 while struggling on the defensive end of the floor as well.

Fellow draft pick Dalton Knecht had his fair share of struggles as well. The No. 17 pick scored 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting, while adding four assists, two rebounds and two steals. He was tied with James for a team-worst -15 as well.

The Lakers are back in action on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Golden State Warriors.

Mike McDaniel is a writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided, and more. Mike hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of his professional life, he is a husband, father, and an avid golfer.

