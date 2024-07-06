Shooting Woes Spoil Bronny James's Summer League Debut in Lakers Loss
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James struggled to find his footing offensively as the Lakers fell to the Sacramento Kings 108–94 in NBA Summer League action on Saturday afternoon.
James scored four points and made just two of his nine field goal attempts in his much-anticipated NBA debut, while adding two rebounds, two assists and one steal. He was tied for a team-worst -15 while struggling on the defensive end of the floor as well.
Fellow draft pick Dalton Knecht had his fair share of struggles as well. The No. 17 pick scored 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting, while adding four assists, two rebounds and two steals. He was tied with James for a team-worst -15 as well.
The Lakers are back in action on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Golden State Warriors.