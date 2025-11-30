LeBron James Ruled Out for Sunday’s Lakers-Pelicans Game
LeBron James will miss his 15th game this season on Sunday night when the Lakers face the Pelicans, but this time he’ll be out due to left foot management, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported.
James first popped up on the injury report on Saturday following Los Angeles’ NBA Cup win over the Mavericks on Friday night. James recorded 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the win.
It doesn’t sound like a serious issue for James—it might just be a cautionary move for the Lakers as they’re slated back-to-back games with a game vs. the Suns on Monday. We’ll see if James is available for that game or if his foot management will continue. The 14–4 Lakers will then rest until they play the Raptors on Thursday.
Through just four games this season, James is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is in his NBA record-making 23rd season.
James missed the first 14 games of the season as he dealt with sciatica. He hasn’t played in back-to-back games since making his season debut on Nov. 18.