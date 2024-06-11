LeBron James Calls Out False Narrative Amid Lakers' Coaching Roller Coaster
Even with the NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks ramping up, it’s the Los Angeles Lakers who have found themselves at the center of basketball discourse this week.
After UConn’s Dan Hurley reportedly turned down the Lakers head coaching job on Monday, fans took to social media to weigh in on the franchise's messy situation. Lakers star LeBron James responded to one post on X (formerly Twitter) which referred to rumors that James no longer wants to win anymore.
The post said, “people saying LeBron doesn’t wanna win anymore have no idea what they’re talking about lol”
James replied, “Do they ever know what they’re talking about?!”
The 39-year-old James just wrapped up his 21st season in the NBA and has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. The four-time NBA champion has previously expressed his desire to play with his son, Bronny, in the league one day and has been linked to a few teams this summer, including the Philadelphia 76ers.
As the head coaching search continues for the Lakers, it appears as though James and the franchise both have a busy offseason ahead of them.