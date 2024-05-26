Sixers 'Have Eyes' on LeBron James, Smattering of Stars in Offseason, per Report
LeBron James to Philly? One Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter thinks it could happen.
The Los Angeles Lakers star’s future recently became the subject of rampant speculation after his agent accidentally let slip that James “is a free agent,” implying that James intends to decline his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. The deadline for James to make a decision on his player option is June 29.
Amid rumors about whether James will stay in L.A., The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey proposed the four-time MVP could make his way to the East Coast this summer.
“The Sixers do have their eyes on other lucrative-salary impact players just in case they don’t get George,” Pompey wrote Sunday. “That’s why they also are looking at potential free agents like the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby… They’re targeting star-level players who they believe can catapult them to the top of the Eastern Conference.”
Pompey named Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George as the 76ers’ top rumored target and “ideal fit” this offseason before making the seemingly-casual remark that James could be part of a potential contingency plan.
In addition, Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine and New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram were listed as a handful of Philadelphia’s desired trade targets.
Neither the 76ers nor the Lakers enjoyed much success this postseason: Philadelphia was eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round, while the Lakers were bounced by the Denver Nuggets for the second consecutive year.
“I am a Laker, and I am happy and I’ve very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way,” James said back in February during All-Star Weekend. “But I don't have the answer to how long it will be or which uniform I'll be wearing. Hopefully it’s with the Lakers.”