LeBron James Confirms Story That Pat Riley Prevented Him From Eating Fresh, Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies
1. You may recall that a few weeks ago, a story went around saying that Pat Riley once stopped LeBron James from eating chocolate chip cookies on a team flight back when LeBron was on the Heat.
On Wednesday, during a more-than-one-hour interview with Pat McAfee, LeBron confirmed the stories and shared all the details and it was pretty great.
2. Just a quick public service announcement: None of your “morning routine” videos to spoof the guy who made a “morning routine” video that isn’t even close to real are funny. Stop doing them.
3. One of my favorite stories each and every year is the one regarding how many ridiculous people with nothing better to do complained to the FCC about the Super Bowl halftime show.
This year, Kendrick Lamar drew 125 complaints for his performance at Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Eagles. Among the complaints: Lamar used bad language, there weren’t any white people in the halftime show and he shouldn’t have picked on Drake.
4. We finally got some good news on the Mookie Betts front. The Dodgers outfielder says that after losing 23 pounds in two weeks for some unknown reason, he is back to normal and should be ready for the real Opening Day on Thursday.
5. Only a truly hardcore wrestling fan will understand how surreal this tweet is from CNN’s Jake Tapper, who used the Signal scandal to make a deep-dive WCW reference.
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast is an all-mailbag edition in which I answer listener-submitted questions.
Among some of the topics covered: Would Fox move Tom Brady from games to its studio show? Why has ESPN changed Monday Night Football directors for the third time in four years? Would you rather have Kevin Harlan or Ian Eagle calling the final two minutes of a tied game? Why is ESPN totally dropping the ball with Around the Horn’s final episode?
Following the mailbag, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include Major League Baseball and Fox ruining Opening Day with several terrible decisions, the NCAA tournament, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s rant against the Mets, John Cena’s first promo after turning heel,The White Lotus and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 75th birthday to the hilarious Martin Short.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.