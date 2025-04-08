LeBron James Details His Intense Weekly Offseason Training Regimen
You can't remain at the top of your game without taking care of your body, something NBA legend LeBron James knows a thing or two about. Despite being the oldest active player in the league at the ripe age of 40, James is somehow putting up numbers that rival his game 10 years ago.
For example, James currently boasts the 11th-highest scoring average of 24.5 points per game—just ahead of Steph Curry (24.4) and behind Damian Lillard (24.9). Not too bad for a guy in the middle of his 22nd season, especially one competing against guys in their 20s and early 30s.
All that to say, though, it shouldn't shock anyone to hear that Bron has a pretty intense offseason training schedule.
Speaking on his Mind The Game podcast with co-host Steve Nash, James shared in detail a bit more about his summer fitness regime, which involves five workouts per week when he's "super locked in."
"When I'm super locked in, I'm in there five days a week, Monday through Friday," James said of the gym. "Saturday is a recovery day where I do absolutely nothing. Sunday is more of a get the body work done, get my mind ready for the long week again."
"Monday is usually the toughest day. You're coming off the weekend, two-day weekend. It's usually the most strenuous day. Tuesday is a lot of running but a lot of just catching, shooting, getting your legs back under you. Then hump day is Wednesday. Once you get over that Wednesday, the rest of the week is pretty, y'know, 'cause that middle of the week is always challenging."
Overall, "I'm trying to go five days a week once I'm locked in for, like, eight to ten weeks coming into the season." That looks like lifting three days a week, then two days of "ball work, band work, mobility," stability, etc., he said.
Watch that answer below, starting at 20:01:
At this point, no one can know how many seasons LeBron has left in him. Hopefully, at least a few more ... but if he keeps up this training regime, it's certainly a step in that direction.