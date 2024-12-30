SI

LeBron James Finally Talks Donning Opponent's Glasses in Viral Meme From 2021 Season

King James was just in a silly, goofy mood.

Brigid Kennedy

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Dec 25, 2024.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James on Dec 25, 2024. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Years after hilariously picking up and donning the lenses that had popped out of Wendell Carter Jr.'s glasses mid-game, LeBron James has finally shed a bit of light on his meme-spawning decision.

The Los Angeles Lakers recently shared a video of James reacting to some of his most infamous memes and the glasses moment did, in fact, make the cut.

At first, the newly 40-year-old simply says "Heisenberg," seemingly drawing a parallel between the resulting look and Breaking Bad's Walter White. Later asked explicitly why he did it, he explains the whole thing away as "I'm just a silly guy at times. I have no idea."

"Wendell Carter Jr. .... Sorry," he concludes, with a laugh.

We'll see whether James is in another silly, goofy mood on Tuesday, when the Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA