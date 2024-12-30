LeBron James Finally Talks Donning Opponent's Glasses in Viral Meme From 2021 Season
Years after hilariously picking up and donning the lenses that had popped out of Wendell Carter Jr.'s glasses mid-game, LeBron James has finally shed a bit of light on his meme-spawning decision.
The Los Angeles Lakers recently shared a video of James reacting to some of his most infamous memes and the glasses moment did, in fact, make the cut.
At first, the newly 40-year-old simply says "Heisenberg," seemingly drawing a parallel between the resulting look and Breaking Bad's Walter White. Later asked explicitly why he did it, he explains the whole thing away as "I'm just a silly guy at times. I have no idea."
"Wendell Carter Jr. .... Sorry," he concludes, with a laugh.
We'll see whether James is in another silly, goofy mood on Tuesday, when the Lakers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET.