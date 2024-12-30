Happy Birthday to The King! Sports Illustrated Covers Featuring LeBron James
LeBron James. LBJ. Captain LeMerica. King James. Chosen One. L-Train. Bron-Bron. The Akron Hammer. Benjamin Buckets. The Little Emperor. Whatever you call him, there's no denying the fact that the future Hall of Famer has been polarizing the moment he stepped onto a basketball court.
And we have been there from the start.
The four-time NBA champion has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated more than 40 times, either solo or with others.
Early last year, we celebrated him eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time scoring leader with a gallery of some of SI's best photos of James.
Today, for his 40th birthday, we look back at covers James has been on and the stories featured in those issues from throughout his historic career.
Feb. 18, 2002
Ahead of His Class: The Ohio high school junior is so good that he's already being mentioned as the heir to Air Jordan.
Oct. 27, 2003
You Gotta Carry That Weight: Can an 18-year-old shoulder the burden of a league, a city and a few corporations?
Feb. 21, 2005
The Future Is Now: When you consider the dazzling arc of his career, it's no surprise that James, at the tender age of 20, is being measured against the greatest players in the NBA.
April 24, 2006
LeBron Act II: He's the Cavaliers' leader and an MVP candidate—and deep down, at 21, still a kid. James charges into the second phase of his unparalleled career with his playoff debut this weekend.
Oct. 23, 2006
Generation Now: Having raised their profiles in the playoffs and world championships, three members of the 2003 draft class—Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and James—are ready to lead the league into a new golden age.
June 11, 2007
His Kingdom Come: In often regal fashion—and with one game for the ages—James carried the Cavaliers past Detroit to their first NBA Finals appearance. And let there be no doubt: A new era has begun.
Oct. 27, 2008
NBA Preview—Scouting Report Cleveland Cavaliers: James finally gets a top playmaker, and his team is one step closer to the Finals.
Feb. 2, 2009
The Power of LeBron: He outweighs centers and outruns guards. He is getting bigger, stronger and smarter—he even sees better. To appreciate the ways in which the Cavaliers star is evolving, first you have to break him down
May 25, 2009
Cleveland ROCKS: It's been a rough few decades for Clevelanders—no mistake (by the lake) about it. But with James and the Cavaliers playing otherworldly basketball, long-suffering fans dare to imagine their first victory celebration since 1964.
Oct. 26, 2009
The Rich Get Richer: It's been years since the NBA's best teams have been this good. Here's why this is going to be the most exciting title chase in decades
Dec. 28, 2009
An Imperfect TEN: The Aughts: A decade hard to name also defies easy description. A swimmer awash in gold, a fallen golf star ... the years brought dizzying heights and depths—and glimpses of the decade to come
July 19, 2010
The Plot Starts Here ... Showtime Starts Here: How James and Chris Bosh came to join Wade in Miami.
May 30, 2011
Bullying The Bulls: When it mattered most, Miami got a boost from an unexpected source: blue-collar forward Udonis Haslem, who lit a fire under his flashier teammates and helped the Heat snatch home court advantage from suddenly stagnant Chicago
April 30, 2012
Meet The Rejuvenated, Revitalized LeBron: After tumultuous first year in Miami, LeBron returns a new man.
July 2, 2012
Promise Keeper: It was harder than he ever expected, but with a bravura performance in the postseason James made good on his vow to bring a title to South Beach. Will it be the first of many?
Dec. 10, 2012
Once Again, He's the Chosen One: LeBron James is Sports Illustrated's 2012 Sportsman of the Year.
June 3, 2013
The James Gang: He's everywhere—on the block, at the point, behind the arc! As his supporting cast struggles to provide consistent play against the resolute Pacers, James has displayed, once again, a stunning array of skills. Here's how he does it all, position by position.
July 1, 2013
Take Two: LeBron James thought winning his first title would be the hardest thing he'd ever do. He was wrong. Miami's repeat took every ounce of energy from the best player alive.
July 21, 2014
I'm Coming Home: In Northeast Ohio, nothing is given. Everything is earned. You work for what you have. I'm ready to accept the challenge. I'm coming home.
Back To The Future: Even after jilting his hometown four years ago, James hinted at a return. But this early? With this untested team? The King knows he might not don another NBA crown soon, but this much is certain: Cleveland once again has reason to believe.
Oct. 27, 2014
Sudden Impact: James will get his points and maybe even another MVP, but how far Cleveland goes will depend on how much better he makes his teammates—especially his new wingmen, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving.
June 1, 2015
Cleveland's Revenge: Each of the NBA's four conference finalists carries the burden of representing a title-starved fan base. That's especially true of the Cavaliers, who have torn through the East—and gotten a little payback along the way.
June 22, 2015
Andre and The Giant: To contain the Cavaliers' one-man gang, Golden State turned to a cerebral vet who hadn't started a game in 13 months, and the showdown between James and Andre Iguodala uplifted a thrilling series.
Dec. 7, 2015
LeBron's Time: Cavaliers star feeling the urgency to bring a title to Cleveland. In an exclusive interview, James talks to SI about the past 16 months since his Cleveland return, filled with triumph and tumult.
June 27, 2016
Believeland: Down 3–1 to the best team in history? Not a problem for James, whose three epic performances capped an unprecedented comeback for the Cavaliers and ended Cleveland's 52-year championship drought.
Aug. 8, 2016
Air Apparent: After the Cavaliers' uneven start, James found his voice and led them to their first title. With that out of the way, he has set his sights on Golden State's Fantastic Four—and the legacy of the best player the game has ever seen.
Dec. 19, 2016
Crowning The King: LeBron James is Sports Illustrated's 2016 Sportsperson of the Year: James delivered a title to his hometown Cavaliers with one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. For that, he is our 2016 Sportsperson of the Year.
June 5, 2017
The Thrillogy: The NBA's Superteam Showdown: Can Golden State seize revenge? Or will James shock the world again? Either way, let's hope Warriors-Cavs III delivers on preposterous expectations.
July 16, 2018
Fit For The King: It's Hollywood's ultimate celebrity marriage: the best and brightest star joining the league's glitziest franchise. With his latest seismic signing as a free agent, James gives the Lakers new life. But will he ever get the help he'll need to raise their 17th banner?
Oct. 22, 2018
Will LeBron James’s Lakers Be Anything More Than a Spectacle? He’s done it in Cleveland. He’s done it in Miami. Now James will try to win yet another title after making a high-profile move, this time to Los Angeles, where the King’s court is a fascinating mix of innocence and experience—and where the fan base demands banners.
October 2020
LeBron's Lakers Were the Perfect Team to Win the Bubble Championship: In the longest, most uniquely grueling season in NBA history, the focus displayed by James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers through various tragic events separated them from the rest of the league.
December 2020
Meet Your 2020 Sportsperson of the Year Winners: LeBron James: Already a contender for GOAT, an advocate for racial equality and the founder of a school for low-income children, James—also the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award winner—put his considerable energy into inspiring young people to go to the ballot box in the face of voter suppression.
October 2022
LeBron James Wants to Play With His Sons, Bronny and Bryce. Got a Problem With That? LeBron has an audacious dream: to run in the NBA with both of his boys. And if they go along with it, and the basketball gods give him that gift? Damn what anybody thinks of it.