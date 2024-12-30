SI

Happy Birthday to The King! Sports Illustrated Covers Featuring LeBron James

The four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader has graced the cover more than 40 times, either solo or with others.

SI Staff

LeBron celebrated his 21st birthday with a performance by Lil' Wayne at the House of Blues in Cleveland in 2005.
LeBron celebrated his 21st birthday with a performance by Lil' Wayne at the House of Blues in Cleveland in 2005. / Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images
LeBron James. LBJ. Captain LeMerica. King James. Chosen One. L-Train. Bron-Bron. The Akron Hammer. Benjamin Buckets. The Little Emperor. Whatever you call him, there's no denying the fact that the future Hall of Famer has been polarizing the moment he stepped onto a basketball court.

And we have been there from the start.

The four-time NBA champion has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated more than 40 times, either solo or with others.

Early last year, we celebrated him eclipsing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time scoring leader with a gallery of some of SI's best photos of James.

Today, for his 40th birthday, we look back at covers James has been on and the stories featured in those issues from throughout his historic career.

Feb. 18, 2002

Ahead of His Class: The Ohio high school junior is so good that he's already being mentioned as the heir to Air Jordan.

February 18, 2002 LeBron James
Michael J. LeBrecht II/Sports Illustrated

Oct. 27, 2003

You Gotta Carry That Weight: Can an 18-year-old shoulder the burden of a league, a city and a few corporations?

October 27, 2003 Sports Illustrated Cover Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Feb. 21, 2005

The Future Is Now: When you consider the dazzling arc of his career, it's no surprise that James, at the tender age of 20, is being measured against the greatest players in the NBA.

February 21, 2005 Sports Illustrated Cover Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

April 24, 2006

LeBron Act II: He's the Cavaliers' leader and an MVP candidate—and deep down, at 21, still a kid. James charges into the second phase of his unparalleled career with his playoff debut this weekend.

April 24, 2006 Sports Illustrated Cover.Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (23) in action vs Miami Heat Gary Payton
Bill Frakes/Sports Illustrated

Oct. 23, 2006

Generation Now: Having raised their profiles in the playoffs and world championships, three members of the 2003 draft class—Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and James—are ready to lead the league into a new golden age.

Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James (23), Miami Heat Dwyane Wade (3), Denver Nuggets Carmelo Anthony
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

June 11, 2007

His Kingdom Come: In often regal fashion—and with one game for the ages—James carried the Cavaliers past Detroit to their first NBA Finals appearance. And let there be no doubt: A new era has begun.

June 11, 2007 Sports Illustrated Cover Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James
Bob Rosato/Sports Illustrated

Oct. 27, 2008

NBA Preview—Scouting Report Cleveland Cavaliers: James finally gets a top playmaker, and his team is one step closer to the Finals.

Oct. 27, 2008 Sports Illustrated Cover: Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James
John Biever/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Feb. 2, 2009

The Power of LeBron: He outweighs centers and outruns guards. He is getting bigger, stronger and smarter—he even sees better. To appreciate the ways in which the Cavaliers star is evolving, first you have to break him down

February 2, 2009 Sports Illustrated Cover:Basketball: Closeup portrait of Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James
Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated

May 25, 2009

Cleveland ROCKS: It's been a rough few decades for Clevelanders—no mistake (by the lake) about it. But with James and the Cavaliers playing otherworldly basketball, long-suffering fans dare to imagine their first victory celebration since 1964.

May 25, 2009 Sports Illustrated Cover Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James
David Liam Kyle /Sports Illustrated

Oct. 26, 2009

The Rich Get Richer: It's been years since the NBA's best teams have been this good. Here's why this is going to be the most exciting title chase in decades

October 26, 2009 Sports Illustrated Cover: (L-R) Portrait of Cleveland Cavaliers Shaquille O'Neal (33) and LeBron James
Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Dec. 28, 2009

An Imperfect TEN: The Aughts: A decade hard to name also defies easy description. A swimmer awash in gold, a fallen golf star ... the years brought dizzying heights and depths—and glimpses of the decade to come

Dec. 28, 2009 Sports Illustrated Decade cover LeBron James
Sports Illustrated

July 19, 2010

The Plot Starts Here ... Showtime Starts Here: How James and Chris Bosh came to join Wade in Miami.

July 19, 2010 Sports Illustrated Cove (L-R) Portrait of Miami Heat Chris Bosh (1), Dwyane Wade (3), and LeBron James
Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

May 30, 2011

Bullying The Bulls: When it mattered most, Miami got a boost from an unexpected source: blue-collar forward Udonis Haslem, who lit a fire under his flashier teammates and helped the Heat snatch home court advantage from suddenly stagnant Chicago

LeBron James, Joakim Noah, Chris Bosh
Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated

April 30, 2012

Meet The Rejuvenated, Revitalized LeBron: After tumultuous first year in Miami, LeBron returns a new man.

April 30, 2012 Sports Illustrated Cover: Miami Heat LeBron James
Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

July 2, 2012

Promise Keeper: It was harder than he ever expected, but with a bravura performance in the postseason James made good on his vow to bring a title to South Beach. Will it be the first of many?

July 2, 2012 Sports Illustrated Cover: NBA Finals: Closeup portrait of Miami Heat LeBron James
Gregory Heisler/ Sports Illustrated

Dec. 10, 2012

Once Again, He's the Chosen One: LeBron James is Sports Illustrated's 2012 Sportsman of the Year.

December 10, 2012 Sports Illustrated Cover: Basketball: Sportsman of the Year: Casual portrait of Miami Heat LeBron James
Walter Iooss Jr./ Sports Illustrated

June 3, 2013

The James Gang: He's everywhere—on the block, at the point, behind the arc! As his supporting cast struggles to provide consistent play against the resolute Pacers, James has displayed, once again, a stunning array of skills. Here's how he does it all, position by position.

June 3, 2013 Sports Illustrated Cover:NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat LeBron James (6)
Greg Nelson/ Sports Illustrated

July 1, 2013

Take Two: LeBron James thought winning his first title would be the hardest thing he'd ever do. He was wrong. Miami's repeat took every ounce of energy from the best player alive.

July 1, 2013 Sports Illustrated Cover:NBA Finals: Closeup portrait of Miami Heat LeBron James
Jeffery A. Salter /Sports Illustrated)

July 21, 2014

I'm Coming Home: In Northeast Ohio, nothing is given. Everything is earned. You work for what you have. I'm ready to accept the challenge. I'm coming home.

Back To The Future: Even after jilting his hometown four years ago, James hinted at a return. But this early? With this untested team? The King knows he might not don another NBA crown soon, but this much is certain: Cleveland once again has reason to believe.

July 21, 2014 Sports Illustrated cover: LeBron James
Joe Vaughn/Sports Illustrated

Oct. 27, 2014

Sudden Impact: James will get his points and maybe even another MVP, but how far Cleveland goes will depend on how much better he makes his teammates—especially his new wingmen, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving.

October 27, 2014 Sports Illustrated cover: Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

June 1, 2015

Cleveland's Revenge: Each of the NBA's four conference finalists carries the burden of representing a title-starved fan base. That's especially true of the Cavaliers, who have torn through the East—and gotten a little payback along the way.

June 1, 2015 Sports Illustrated cover (regional): LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers
Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

June 22, 2015

Andre and The Giant: To contain the Cavaliers' one-man gang, Golden State turned to a cerebral vet who hadn't started a game in 13 months, and the showdown between James and Andre Iguodala uplifted a thrilling series.

June 22, 2015 Sports Illustrated cover (regional): Andre Iguodala of the Warriors and LeBron James of the Cavaliers
John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated

Dec. 7, 2015

LeBron's Time: Cavaliers star feeling the urgency to bring a title to Cleveland. In an exclusive interview, James talks to SI about the past 16 months since his Cleveland return, filled with triumph and tumult.

December 7, 2015 Sports Illustrated Cover: Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James
Todd Rosenberg /Sports Illustrated

June 27, 2016

Believeland: Down 3–1 to the best team in history? Not a problem for James, whose three epic performances capped an unprecedented comeback for the Cavaliers and ended Cleveland's 52-year championship drought.

June 27, 2016 Sports Illustrated Cover: NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James victorious
Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated

Aug. 8, 2016

Air Apparent: After the Cavaliers' uneven start, James found his voice and led them to their first title. With that out of the way, he has set his sights on Golden State's Fantastic Four—and the legacy of the best player the game has ever seen.

Aug. 8, 2016 Sports Illustrated Cover Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

Dec. 19, 2016

Crowning The King: LeBron James is Sports Illustrated's 2016 Sportsperson of the Year: James delivered a title to his hometown Cavaliers with one of the greatest comebacks in sports history. For that, he is our 2016 Sportsperson of the Year.

December 19, 2016 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year: LeBron James
Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

June 5, 2017 

The Thrillogy: The NBA's Superteam Showdown: Can Golden State seize revenge? Or will James shock the world again? Either way, let's hope Warriors-Cavs III delivers on preposterous expectations.

June 5, 2017 Sports Illustrated Cover Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James
Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

July 16, 2018

Fit For The King: It's Hollywood's ultimate celebrity marriage: the best and brightest star joining the league's glitziest franchise. With his latest seismic signing as a free agent, James gives the Lakers new life. But will he ever get the help he'll need to raise their 17th banner?

July 16-23, 2018 Sports Illustrated cover (regional): LeBron James
Photo Illustration by SI Premed

Oct. 22, 2018

Will LeBron James’s Lakers Be Anything More Than a Spectacle? He’s done it in Cleveland. He’s done it in Miami. Now James will try to win yet another title after making a high-profile move, this time to Los Angeles, where the King’s court is a fascinating mix of innocence and experience—and where the fan base demands banners.

Oct. 22, 2018 Sports Illustrated Cover: NBA Preview - Lebron James
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

October 2020

LeBron's Lakers Were the Perfect Team to Win the Bubble Championship: In the longest, most uniquely grueling season in NBA history, the focus displayed by James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers through various tragic events separated them from the rest of the league.

LeBron James October 2020 Commemorative Issue
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

December 2020

Meet Your 2020 Sportsperson of the Year Winners: LeBron James: Already a contender for GOAT, an advocate for racial equality and the founder of a school for low-income children, James—also the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award winner—put his considerable energy into inspiring young people to go to the ballot box in the face of voter suppression.

December 2020 Sports Illustrated Cover SI Sportsperson of LeBron James
Alexis Franklin/Sports Illustrated

October 2022

LeBron James Wants to Play With His Sons, Bronny and Bryce. Got a Problem With That? LeBron has an audacious dream: to run in the NBA with both of his boys. And if they go along with it, and the basketball gods give him that gift? Damn what anybody thinks of it.

October 2022 Sports Illustrated Cover Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James
Jeffrey A. Salter/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

