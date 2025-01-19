LeBron James Fired Up at Son Bryce Coming off Bench, Winning MVP At HoopHall Classic
Bryce James stepped up for Sierra Canyon School at the HoopHall Classic on Saturday, a high school basketball event held over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The youngest son of LeBron James came off the bench and recorded a career-high 16 points in a win over Grayson High School, widely viewed as a top program currently in high school basketball.
Though Bryce only saw 17 minutes of time in the game, he recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and four steals. Bryce notched four three-pointers, and was 6-10 overall from the field. For his performance, Bryce was named the game's MVP, much to the celebration of his teammates.
LeBron could not contain his pride while watching one of the best games of his son's career. "Bryce James going crazy in the Hoophall Classic right now! Flame thrower," LeBron wrote on X.
In another post, LeBron said, "So proud of you Maximus!!! I literally just shed a tear! PROUD POPS!!"
Earlier in the week, LeBron was in attendance with the James family for Bryce's senior night. Bryce is closing out his high school basketball career, and is committed to play college basketball at Arizona. Bryce will now add this MVP award to his trophy case as he prepares to depart for college basketball.