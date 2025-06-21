LeBron James Had Funny Line About His Career Ending Because of Victor Wembanyama
LeBron James has had a legendary career and it should continue next season with the Los Angeles Lakers. But the 40-year-old knows retirement isn't too far down the road and on Saturday he joked about how Victor Wembanyama could help with the timing of that decision.
James and Wembanyama were on stage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 when the talk about James eventually calling it quits came up.
James had this to say: "I can't play that much further. The more and more times that I play, as long as [Wembanyama] keeps smacking my f------ shots into the stands, it’s gonna make me retire.”
Here's one of the times Wembanyama blocked James's shot:
James has played 22 years in the NBA and has won four championships with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
Matchups against Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs next season could lead to the end of the legendary run by one of the best to ever play the game.