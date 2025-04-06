LeBron James Took Funny Shot at Austin Reaves Over Poor Lob in Lakers Win
The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business without breaking a sweat on Friday night, taking down the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, 124-108.
LeBron James posted 27 points and eight assists in the victory, along with a highlight-reel alley-oop courtesy of Austin Reaves to officially close the door on the Pels late in the fourth quarter. James had something to say about it after the game.
Reaves, who had 30 points and seven assists himself, was talking to reporters in the locker room after the game about the high lob he threw for James to slam down and and said he wished he played with the superstar 10 years ago so he could've thrown it even higher. From his locker, the 40-year-old James took a funny shot at Reaves and said it set him back multiple days of recovery anyway.
"That dumb--- lob set me back three days," James jokingly grumbled with one leg encased in an ice bath.
A funny exchange between the two Lakers as they ramp up for the playoffs.
James and Reaves will next take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday afternoon, where James clearly hopes Reaves will keep his lobs a little closer to the ground.