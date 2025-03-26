LeBron James Gets Real on Pride for Bronny's Development After Cardiac Arrest
LeBron James spoke candidly about watching his son, Bronny James, develop as an NBA player alongside him on the Los Angeles Lakers. Bronny has played his best basketball lately, scoring a career-high 39 points in the G League on Monday and putting up his NBA-high of 17 points last week. After receiving criticism for getting drafted out of USC despite seldom starting and averaging just 4.8 points per game, Bronny is beginning to make his own mark.
“For me as a dad, it doesn't matter if he never scores ever," LeBron said on the 'Pat McAfee Show.' "For me as a dad, I’m just super proud of him period as a young man."
"As a mentor and as a teammate of his that wants to see him thrive because I've seen the work he's put into the game, I’m super proud of his development to where he is now," LeBron continued. "From the moment he was drafted in June, to us being now in March, his development has skyrocketed."
LeBron emphasized the Bronny's development is not only taking place in the face of him joining the NBA, but less than two years after he suffered cardiac arrest. LeBron detailed that he had a friend that suffered cardiac arrest in the 2000s, and at that time, the friend was not allowed to continue playing basketball. Bronny fortunately was, and LeBron credits his son's will for helping him develop so quickly.
"He's doing things right now less than two years [after cardiac arrest], it's because of his determination and his will to want to get better, and his 'I don't really care what y'all say,'" LeBron said.