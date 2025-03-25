LeBron James Posted Fired-Up Message After Bronny's Best Game As a Pro
Perhaps nobody was more excited to see Bronny James record his best game as a pro than his father, LeBron James. Bronny scored a career-high 39 points along with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for the South Bay Lakers in their win over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday.
Though LeBron was not able to watch the game in person because he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in their disappointing loss to the Orlando Magic, he had the chance to pick himself up from the loss by seeing his son's highlight evening.
After the game, LeBron posted a fired-up message to X: "SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG [prince]" using the prince emoji. Following a series of emojis, LeBron added, "KEEP GOING!!"
Bronny confidently told Spectrum SportsNet of his career night, “I belong out here. It’s all I’m trying to prove.”
Bronny adds another 30-point game to his résumé and surpasses his previous G League career-high of 31 points. He recently set a new NBA career-high as well, scoring 17 points in the Lakers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last week. He is currently averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in the G League, and 2.3 points per game in the NBA.