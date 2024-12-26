LeBron James Had Blunt Message for NFL After Lakers Beat Warriors on Christmas Day
After the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in a Christmas Day thriller, LeBron James had a message for the NFL.
On Wednesday, Netflix broadcast two big NFL games as the Kansas City Chiefs hammered the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens blew out the Houston Texans. The NBA has traditionally owned Christmas Day, with games all day, but the NFL is clearly attempting to make Christmas games an even bigger event. It doesn't seem James is a fan of that.
Shortly after the Lakers topped the Warriors 115-113, James was interviewed by ESPN's Lisa Salters on the floor and sent a message to the NFL.
"I love the NFL. I love the NFL. But Christmas is our day," James said.
Traditionally, he's right. The NBA had five marquee games on Wednesday, as the league attempted to showcase its biggest names and rising stars.
James and the Lakers won the best game of the night and he led the way. The 39-year-old four-time NBA MVP had 31 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block. He went toe-to-toe with Stephen Curry, who finished with 38 points and six assists.
It was a back-and-forth game that featured a phenomenal finish, something neither of the NFL's Christmas Day games could match.