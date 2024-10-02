LeBron James Had Blunt Response to What He Still Needs to Accomplish in NBA Career
LeBron James has achieved virtually everything there is on a basketball court. He's a four-time NBA champion, a four-time MVP, a 20-time All-Star, the league's all-time leading scorer, and a three-time Olympic gold medalist. He's even the oldest player currently in the NBA.
Ahead of his 22nd season in the NBA, James was fielding questions after a Los Angeles Lakers practice. He was asked by a reporter if he had anything left to accomplish on the basketball court.
James thought for a moment before giving a candid response, saying, "As a basketball player? No. Everything else is extra credit. I'll take it though, I love it. I love what I do. But I don't need to–I've got everything," via Lauren Jones of The Sporting Tribune.
In the 2024-25 season, James and his eldest son Bronny will make history by becoming the first father-son tandem to play in the league simultaneously. It seems that may have been the final achievement on LeBron's checklist, and he made clear he's more than satisfied with what he's accomplished since entering the league in 2003.
While he's still looking to add another ring to his collection and compete for a championship with the Lakers this season, James didn't try to deny that he's prideful of the things he's achieved in his career and plenty satisfied with his body of work on the court.