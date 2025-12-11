LeBron James Had the Lakers' Bench on Their Feet After a Vintage Slam Dunk
LeBron James may be 40 years old and playing in his 23rd NBA season, but he sure isn’t acting like it.
Wednesday night’s Lakers–Spurs NBA Cup quarterfinal game produced a perfect example of this. James got ahold of the ball at the end of the second quarter and dribbled down the court. He advanced to the net and dropped a vintage-style one-handed dunk over San Antonio’s Luke Kornet.
The dunk got the entirety of the Lakers bench to jump to their feet instantly. The crowd at Crypto.com Arena was all on their feet, too, of course. It’s always exciting to watch James pull out impressive moves like that one.
Ian Eagle delivered an amazing call of James’s dunk, too. Take a listen.
“Ohhhh! LeBron James! A ferocious flush!”
What a poster. Here’s a better look at James’s awesome reaction, too.
In the first half, James scored 12 points and notched eight rebounds and two blocks for Los Angeles. His teammate Luka Dončić stole the show, however, as he dropped 24 points (nearly half of the Lakers’ 58 points at the break) in the first 24 minutes.
If the Lakers come back and beat the Spurs on Wednesday night, they’ll face the Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal on Saturday.