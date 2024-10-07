LeBron James Had Two-Word Response When Asked About Sharing Court With Bronny
Sunday night was a special one for LeBron James and his family.
The Los Angeles Lakers star made history after he and his eldest son Bronny shared the court for the first time together in the NBA.
Bronny, who turned 20 on Sunday, stepped foot on the court for the first time alongside his father during the Lakers' preseason tilt against the Phoenix Suns. It's a moment that NBA fans, and LeBron fans in particular, have discussed for years, and it finally came to fruition during the preseason game.
Afterward, LeBron was asked by reporters about how it felt to share the floor with Bronny for the first time in an NBA setting.
"Not real," said James, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
"It was definitely a moment that I will never forget. It's pretty cool," he added. "The moment when we came out of the timeout... and we were still next to each other, I kind of looked at him and it was like... the Matrix or something. It just didn't feel real."
Bronny also spoke to reporters after the game, and he had a more lighthearted take on the moment.
"I'm always thinking 'That's my dad' because, literally, that's my dad," said Bronny, via Buha.
LeBron logged 16 minutes in the preseason game and led the team with 19 points. Bronny came off the bench to play 13 minutes, but did not score. Still, it was a night they'll never forget, and a moment the James clan will cherish forever.