LeBron James and Son Bronny Make History During Preseason Game
LeBron James made more NBA history on Sunday, October 6, 2024.
This time, he needed some help as he and his son Bronny James Jr. became the first father-son duo in NBA history to play together. Bronny entered the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter and finally made this historical moment official.
The moment was slightly delayed because LeBron James sat out the Lakers first preseason game for rest. Bronny did play in the Lakers first preseason game, though.
Now fans can reset their anticipation clock to wait for LeBron and Bronny to do this again in a regular season game that actually counts. Not that it really matters.
It's not just that a father and son playing together is rare in basketball—It's rare in professional sports. The list of father-son duos who have shared any field, rink or court is incredibly small. Ted Nesser, the football player who played with his son Charlie in the NFL? He was born in 1883.
It's an incredible accomplishment in any century.