Why LeBron James, JJ Redick Aren’t Concerned About Lakers' Abysmal 3-Point Shooting
The Lakers beat the Jazz on Sunday to improve to 12-4 on the season. It was LeBron James's second game of the season and it went pretty well considering the team made just 10 of 38 three-point attempts.
The Lakers are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets for the second best record in the Western Conference, but that type of shooting has been the norm this season.
The Lakers are currently 26th in the NBA in both three-point attempts and three-point shooting percentage at 33.3%.
Not that LeBron James or JJ Redick are concerned.
"It won't last," said James told the media in the locker room after the game. "We're not worried about it. We've got too many good shooters. It won't last."
Redick also thinks the shooting will come.
"I told the guys this after the game. We're literally one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA right now. I don't think that's who we are. We've gotta make shots and we've gotta shoot 'em with confidence and to me, if we're guarding with that level of physicality and passing the ball to each other. Look, we had 23 assists, we could have easily had 30-some if we made shots tonight. We've gotta shoot the ball better, but it's gotta be a belief in each other and a belief in ourselves to knock down shots."
Austin Reeves is shooting a career low from three. Marcus Smart, who is taking the third most three-point attempts per game on the team, is shooting 24%. Rui Hachimurra is the only regular rotation player who has shot over 35% this season.
Despite all that, the Lakers are currently tied for first in field goal percentage which means they're making up for the bad long-range shooting with effective scoring inside combined with 29 free throw attempts per game. If the three-point shooting really can bounce back, that could be a problem for any team that isn't the Thunder.