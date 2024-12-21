LeBron James Had Jokes After Breaking NBA's All-Time Minutes Played Record
LeBron James etched his name into the top spot on another all-time NBA leaderboard Thursday night during the Los Angeles Lakers' 113–100 win over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
James played 34 minutes against the Kings, boosting his career total to 57,471 minutes on the floor—enough to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time lead. Abdul-Jabbar played 57,446 minutes over 20 seasons from 1969 to '89, while James surpassed him in his 22nd season.
One night after claiming the all-time minutes crown, James publicized his gratitude for his longevity in a post on social media. He did so while recreating an iconic photo of Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game, but instead of "100" written on the box score, James went with "1 billion" to represent his minutes total.
Classic.
James is playing 35.0 minutes in 25 games this season, his third-lowest mark of his career but a higher average than 2019-20 (34.6) and 2020-21 (33.4) with the Lakers. He's averaging 25.0 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the field and 36.5% from three-point range—numbers right around his career averages.
As James evades Father Time, he continues to rack up plenty of time on the basketball court.