LeBron James, Kevin Durant Really Enjoyed a Fan Ejection During Preseason Game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns played on Sunday evening at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs. Despite the fact that it was a preseason game, all the stars suited up, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Even after they had all shut it down for the night, the action continued as a fan was ejected in plain view of the players who were very entertained by the situation.
Late in the third quarter, as Josh Okogie stepped to the line to shoot a free throw, the game was briefly delayed as officials waited for a fan to be ejected. James, Davis and others on the Lakers bench had a great view of the entire situation and were extremely animated watching everything unfold.
Kevin Durant, from the other end of the court, also had something to say about it.
According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the fan somehow got the ball and took a shot from behind the basket. This prompted security to ask him to leave, which he did not want to do.
This is apparently video of the fan being escorted out by security. And yeah, there really were like six security guards involved.
So to recap, LeBron, AD and KD were all seen heckling a fan who was being forcibly removed by security, over what sounds like a pretty benign act. And it happened at a preseason game in Palm Springs.
This league.