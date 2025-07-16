LeBron James’s Future With Lakers Becomes More Clear for Two Big Reasons
As has been the case many times this century, NBA fans around the world are probing the mindset of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. With the end of his career likely approaching, how will he spend the last seasons of his career?
There has been considerable speculation that James may seek to exit the Lakers, but according to a Wednesday morning report from Joe Vardon and Dan Woike of The Athletic, that will likely not come to fruition this summer.
"Trade and buyout scenarios... league and team sources told The Athletic, have never been discussed between James and the Lakers," Vardon and Wokie wrote.
James, 40, signaled his intent to pick up his $52 million player option on June 29—albeit attached to a highly cryptic statement from agent Rich Paul that indicated his team "(wanted) to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career."
Per Vardon and Woike, the NBA's all-time leading scorer's lack of engagement on a potential exit and numerous barriers to the forward joining other teams will likely combine to keep him on Los Angeles into training camp.
"One team linked to James—the Dallas Mavericks —does not have interest in gutting its roster to match James’ salary in a trade, a team source told The Athletic," they wrote.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, another frequently mentioned James suitor, are over the second apron; in order for him to join his old squad, the Lakers would have to buy James out of his contract.