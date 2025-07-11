LeBron James, Lakers 'Uncertainty' Drove One Veteran Free Agent to Sign With a Rival
While choosing to take a $52.6 million salary seems like the obvious decision in just about any profession, LeBron James opting into the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers late last month sent some shockwaves throughout the NBA.
As detailed in a recent feature story by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, the news sent the Association into a "tizzy," with executives around the league doing their best to "decode" the message released by James's agent, Rich Paul.
James's decision to enter 2025 on a lame duck contract also reportedly forced one former All-Star to change his free agency plans this summer:
"Whatever the reason [for James's] decision," wrote the ESPN pair. "Its impact was immediate. Free agent center Brook Lopez, who league sources said had strongly considered the Lakers and the potential starting role, grew wary of the uncertainty around James' future with the team and opted to sign with the rival LA Clippers, where he will be a backup."
Lopez's deal with LAC is a two-year, $18 million pact. He'll back up center Ivica Zubac.
As for the Lakers, they're reportedly in the midst of what ESPN is calling " the most delicate superstar transition in NBA history," from James to 26-year-old phenom Luka Doncic.
Get your popcorn ready.