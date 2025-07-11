SI

LeBron James, Lakers 'Uncertainty' Drove One Veteran Free Agent to Sign With a Rival

The King opted into the final year of his deal with L.A. at the end of June.

Mike Kadlick

LeBron James is now in a contract year with the Lakers.
LeBron James is now in a contract year with the Lakers. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

While choosing to take a $52.6 million salary seems like the obvious decision in just about any profession, LeBron James opting into the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers late last month sent some shockwaves throughout the NBA.

As detailed in a recent feature story by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst, the news sent the Association into a "tizzy," with executives around the league doing their best to "decode" the message released by James's agent, Rich Paul.

James's decision to enter 2025 on a lame duck contract also reportedly forced one former All-Star to change his free agency plans this summer:

"Whatever the reason [for James's] decision," wrote the ESPN pair. "Its impact was immediate. Free agent center Brook Lopez, who league sources said had strongly considered the Lakers and the potential starting role, grew wary of the uncertainty around James' future with the team and opted to sign with the rival LA Clippers, where he will be a backup."

Lopez's deal with LAC is a two-year, $18 million pact. He'll back up center Ivica Zubac.

As for the Lakers, they're reportedly in the midst of what ESPN is calling " the most delicate superstar transition in NBA history," from James to 26-year-old phenom Luka Doncic.

Get your popcorn ready.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA