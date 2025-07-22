LeBron James Makes Surprise Cameo in Tyler, The Creator Music Video
LeBron James continues to have an eventful offseason.
Between intense workouts and discussions about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 40-year-old four-time NBA MVP has been busy. Apparently, he also had time to jump in and be part of Tyler, The Creator's latest release.
James and his business manager, Maverick Carter, made an appearance in Tyler The Creator's music video for "Stop Playing With Me," which was released on Monday. At one point in the song, the rapper says, "Caught the plate with Mav, Bron there too" as Carter and James stand on camera. At other points in the video, the two men dance behind the 34-year-old California native.
A still from the video is below.
And another.
James and the Lakers have a lot to sort out as they move toward the 2025-26 NBA season. His partnership with Luka Doncic will dictate the future of the organization. While the potential of a buyout was rumored, it remains highly unlikely and trading James's $53 million salary would be tricky.
We'll see how that plays out over the next few months. For now, James is making music videos.