SI

LeBron James Makes Surprise Cameo in Tyler, The Creator Music Video

Ryan Phillips

Maverick Carter, Tyler, The Creator and LeBron James in the video for "Stop Playing With Me."
Maverick Carter, Tyler, The Creator and LeBron James in the video for "Stop Playing With Me." / Via Tyler, The Creator on YouTub
In this story:

LeBron James continues to have an eventful offseason.

Between intense workouts and discussions about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 40-year-old four-time NBA MVP has been busy. Apparently, he also had time to jump in and be part of Tyler, The Creator's latest release.

James and his business manager, Maverick Carter, made an appearance in Tyler The Creator's music video for "Stop Playing With Me," which was released on Monday. At one point in the song, the rapper says, "Caught the plate with Mav, Bron there too" as Carter and James stand on camera. At other points in the video, the two men dance behind the 34-year-old California native.

A still from the video is below.

LeBron James, Tyler, The Creator, Maverick Carter
Maverick Carter, Tyler, The Creator and LeBron James in the video for "Stop Playing With Me." / Via Tyler, The Creator on YouTube

And another.

LeBron James, Tyler The Creator, Maverick Carter
Maverick Carter, Tyler The Creator and LeBron James in the video for "Stop Playing With Me." / Via Tyler, The Creator on YouTube

James and the Lakers have a lot to sort out as they move toward the 2025-26 NBA season. His partnership with Luka Doncic will dictate the future of the organization. While the potential of a buyout was rumored, it remains highly unlikely and trading James's $53 million salary would be tricky.

We'll see how that plays out over the next few months. For now, James is making music videos.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NBA